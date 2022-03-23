** Michigan ambulance in Detroit fails to show up in aftermath of fatal drive-by shooting; patient died

UNITED STATES NEWS

** EMS brass in Detroit, Michigan have got some explaining to do after an ambulance for a drive-by shooting Tuesday never showed up. WXYZ (Alex Bozarjian/March 23) said the incident, which occurred as Cierra Wells, 20, was in an east side car with her mother, played out with a police officer taking the girl to hospital. She died a short time later. According to the news site, police believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Authorities, meanwhile, have arrested two people in relation to the incident. So far, the ambulance service has not commented.