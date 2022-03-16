** Alberta government proposes wage rollback for ACPs

CANADA NEWS

** Advanced care paramedics in Alberta could soon see their wages rolled back by .28 per cent if a proposal put forward by Alberta Health Services (AHS) succeeds. That is the word from Global News (Emily Mertz/March 15) which said the idea is being floated for around 57 per cent of members of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) working for AHS. The cuts range from the .28 per cent to 10.93 per cent. According to the news site, the possibility is being dangled as part of the collective bargaining negotiations. The government contends those targeted are being compensated over what the market dictates. A spokesman for the union said the notion is insulting and is intended to drive wedges between healthcare workers. The premier, meanwhile, said the proposed rollbacks are just part of the negotiating process. The current HSAA contract expired March 31, 2020. Bargaining began in October.