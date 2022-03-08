** South Australian medics in Adelaide struggle to get to emergencies; 2 patients die in one night after lengthy EMS responses

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** South Australian medics in Adelaide are apparently struggling to get to emergency calls in time, with 2 patients dying Monday while waiting for EMS. That is the word from 9 News (Harvey Biggs/March 8) which said the deaths have prompted the prehospital union to call for an increase in resources. According to the news site, one of the casualties was a 70-year-old man who succumbed from a heart attack after a 14 minute ambulance response at a time when the gold standard is under eight. The second case saw an 80-year-old man with chest pain die after a 35 minute response. A spokesman for the SA Ambulance Service, meanwhile, apologized for the delays, saying negative patient outcomes are always distressing.