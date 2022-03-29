** Ontario man from Oakville charged after punching attending paramedics

CANADA NEWS

** An 18-year-old Ontario man from Oakville has been charged with assault x 2 and uttering threats after menacing and attacking paramedics responding to a St. Patrick’s Day house party March 18th. Guelph Today (March 29) said EMS was hailed to treat a head injury patient around 10:20 p.m. when the man, who had fallen, became aggressive. Along with punching practitioners in the arms, he also threatened the medics. The man, who has not been identified, turned himself in to police on Monday. There is no word on his next court date.