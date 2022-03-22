** Irish medic attacked on call; suffers facial injuries and broken bones

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND NEWS

** A Letterkenny paramedic required hospital treatment Monday after suffering a broken wrist and facial injuries while attending a 9 a.m. call-out in County Donegal. That is the word from Donegal Daily (March 21) which said the practitioner was attacked by a male at the site who was later arrested by police. According to the newspaper, a spokesman for the ambulance service said the provider’s injuries are not life threatening. The incident has raised the ire of several local politicians, with Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle saying he hopes the perpetrator will serve a jail sentence. By press time, there was no word on what might have motivated the assault. The name of the paramedic has not been released.