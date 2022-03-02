** Alabama man sentenced to 50 years in jail for driving death of paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Alabama man from Montgomery County will be spending the next 50 years in prison after being convicted in the driving death of a paramedic two years ago. That is the word from ABC 32 (March 2) which said Dontorrius Belser, 30, received the sentence today. According to the news site, Belser was speeding through an intersection March 1, 2020 when he ran a red and hit the ambulance driven by Care Ambulance medic David Mimm, 54. Along with killing Mimm, he also injured a second medic and the onboard patient. Belser was convicted for reckless murder and reckless assault first degree x 2. The former carried a 30 year penalty while the latter racked up ten years on each tag.