** Whistleblower lawsuit by New Jersey EMT reinstated

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey whistleblower lawsuit brought by a North Bergen EMT is now likely to go forward after an appellate panel overturned a lower court ruling tossing the complaint out. That is the word from The Jersey Journal (Ron Zeitlinger/March 14) which said the decision was made Monday to uphold the action launched by Luis DeLeon. DeLeon had sued after being fired for refusing to obey a July 31, 2017 police dictate to take a patient to hospital against his will. According to the news site, DeLeon contends the the order was tantamount to making him kidnap the patient. He was fired shortly after the incident. Despite Monday’s ruling, however, the next court date for the suit has not yet been released.