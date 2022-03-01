** Pair of Ohio EMTs indicted on child abuse charges.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A married pair of Ohio EMTs from Miami Township have been indicted on child abuse charges involving a three year period starting in 2018. The Enquirer (Cameron Knight/February 28) said Anthony Dangel, 47, was charged with felony child endangering x 1, while his wife, Amy Rodriguez, 45, was tagged with 11 counts of the same charge. Dangel is the child’s biological father, while Rodrigues is the step-mother. According to the newspaper, the child was forced for days at a time to stand in a corner, was strapped to a bed, barred from using the washroom, and denied both proper food, bedding and clothing. He was also regularly beaten. As a result of the charges, Lieutenant Dangel has been suspended without pay. His wife, meanwhile, left her employ in December 2019. If convicted on all tags, Dangel could be jailed for 3 years, while Rodriguez faces 88 years behind bars. Arraignment for the duo takes place tomorrow.