Paramedics in at least one Ontario county make province's Sunshine List of earners over $100,000

CANADA NEWS

** A group of Ontario paramedics working in one county during last year’s pandemic have made it onto the province’s Sunshine List of public sector earners making over $100,000. That is the word from The Recorder & Times (Wayne Lowrie/March 28) which said 36 EMS providers from the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville upped their income by being paid overtime to vaccinate residents. According to the newspaper, others making the top dollars included doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, politicians, educators, and hospital executives. The Sunshine List was started in 1996 when a $100,000 salary was rare. 2021’s list included over 244,000 employees.