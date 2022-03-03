** UK residents in Cornwall seek ambulances for medical appointments in anticipation of Ukraine war causing fuel shortages for their own cars

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Some UK residents in Cornwall are apparently trying to book ambulances to take them to medical appointments in anticipation of fuel shortages affecting their own cars. That is the word from Cornwall Live (Oliver Vergnault/March 1) which said panic buying for petrol and other necessities is gripping the area due to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. According to the news site, residents were already anxious due to bad weather storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin which slowed fuel deliveries. A spokesman for Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, meanwhile, acknowledged the upswing in ambulance bookings inquiries, but said so far it is not a significant problem.