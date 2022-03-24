** Alabama fire medic arrested, charged with stealing, trafficking fentanyl

** An Alabama fire medic from Dothan has been charged with stealing and trafficking Fentanyl. WDHN (Allison Polk/March 23) said Jesse Taylor was charged Tuesday with taking 42 vials after the fire department discovered their absence during a routine check. According to the news site, Taylor’s job allowed him both access to the med and the ability to remove it without undue scrutiny. He remains free on a $30,000 bond. There is no word on his next court date.