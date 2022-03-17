** Vigil held on 5th anniversary of driving death of FDNY EMT

** Five years after a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT was killed after being run over by her own hijacked ambulance, friends and colleagues held a vigil Wednesday. News 12 The Bronx (March 16) said the commemoration for Yadira Arroyo, 44, took place at Morissania’s FDNY Station 26. According to the news site, the service included the attendance of one of her children who also now works as an EMT for the fire department. Despite the nearly half decade since Arroyo’s death, the accused in the case, Jose Gonzalez, has yet to come to trial, largely due to concerns over his mental fitness. Two weeks ago, he did, however, make an appearance in court, but ended up ranting against Arroyo’s partner and the prosecutor in the case. The matter, however, was yet again put over to March 24th to allow for a three hour psychiatric examination. (Ellen Moynihan/Larry McShane/March 3)