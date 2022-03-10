** Indiana EMT charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking patient in his care

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Indiana EMT from Shoals has been charged with several counts of felony assault for allegedly beating on a patient October 15th. WANE (Jeff Wiehe/March 9) said Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, has been charged with official misconduct and intimidation, as well as misdemeanor battery. According to the news site, the alleged assault occurred as Copeland and his partner were transporting the patient to hospital. No specifics of the incident have been released. Copeland surrendered himself to police on Tuesday. There is no word on his next court date