** Funeral services have been set for Wednesday for a North Liberty, Iowa student EMT who died February 26th in Arkansas while helping out at an emergency scene. Legacy.com (March 7) said the commemoration for Jason Connor, 20, will take place at the city’s Parkview Church at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held tomorrow at the same location. Connor had worked for the West Memphis Fire Department since December 2021. At the time of his death, he was undertaking EMS training at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. His previous work history included toiling as a volunteer firefighter in Coralville. He leaves his parents, and extended family behind.





