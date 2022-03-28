** California paramedic charged with sexually assaulting minor in his care

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California paramedic from Riverside County has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in his care. That is the word from FoxLA (Alexa Mae Asperin/March 27) which said Wildomar resident Jason Anderson, 22, who works for American Medical Response, stands accused of committing the attack while transporting the youth in his ambulance. According to the newspaper, police are searching for others who may also have been similarly victimized. Anderson remains in the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center pending the posting of a $75,000 bail. There is no word on his next court date.