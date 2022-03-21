** Australian paramedic from New South Wales, fired over refusing to comply with vaccine mandate, to run for federal seat

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A New South Wales paramedic, fired after refusing to comply with state vaccine mandates, has now decided to run for parliament. That is the word from NCA Newswire (Catie McLeod/March 18) which said John Larter, who will seek a Senate seat for the Liberal Democrats, said he will sport a platform focusing on freedoms for citizens. It is his second attempt at holding public office, with the first being in Cunningham in 2004. According to the news site, Larter became well known in New South Wales in latter 2021 after he unsuccessfully legally challenged Health Minister Brad Hazzard on vaccine mandates. Along with being fired from his job with NSW Ambulance, he also had his licence yanked by the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission. He continues to dispute the latter.