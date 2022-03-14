** Pakistan woman arrested for throwing newborn from moving ambulance.

** Pakistan police in Karachi have arrested a mother who allegedly flung her newborn baby girl out of a moving ambulance. The Nation (March 14) said the woman, named only as Naya, was taken into custody after CCTV footage captured the incident. The woman was en route home from hospital following the birth at the time. According to the news site, the baby’s body was found lying on a road shortly after and taken to a mortuary in Chhipa. There is no word on what may have motivated her actions. Police continue to investigate.