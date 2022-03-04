** Former Kentucky police officer from Louisville acquitted on charges related to fatal shooting of EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Kentucky police officer from Louisville has been found not guilty on charges involving the March 13, 2020 shooting of an EMT. CTV (CNN/March 3) said former detective Brett Hankison was acquitted of wanton endangerment x 3. According to the news site, Hankison shot 10 bullets into a glass door at Taylor’s residence. Taylor, 26, who worked as an emergency room EMT, died after a no-knock warrant was served on her home related to her ex-boyfriend. In bed at the time, her current boyfriend fired on police officers. Police returned fire, killing Taylor. Hankison, who was fired in June 2020, was accused of shooting blinding through both a door and window, with some bullets entering a neighboring apartment. Taylor’s death, meanwhile, coming around the same time as the police involved death of George Floyd, helped sparked massive protests and calls to defund the police.