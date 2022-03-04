March 5, 2022
Home  ⁄  PNN Daily News  ⁄  Friday, March 4, 2022

Mar 4, 2022 Posted by In PNN Daily News

** Former Kentucky police officer from Louisville acquitted on charges related to fatal shooting of EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Kentucky police officer from Louisville has been found not guilty on charges involving the March 13, 2020 shooting of an EMT. CTV (CNN/March 3) said former detective Brett Hankison was acquitted of wanton endangerment x 3. According to the news site, Hankison shot 10 bullets into a glass door at Taylor’s residence. Taylor, 26, who worked as an emergency room EMT, died after a no-knock warrant was served on her home related to her ex-boyfriend. In bed at the time, her current boyfriend fired on police officers. Police returned fire, killing Taylor. Hankison, who was fired in June 2020,  was accused of shooting blinding through both a door and window, with some bullets entering a neighboring apartment. Taylor’s death, meanwhile, coming around the same time as the police involved death of George Floyd, helped sparked massive protests and calls to defund the police.

admin

Comments are closed.