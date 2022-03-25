** NY EMS, fire, police unions threaten legal action after vaccine mandates lifted only for entertainers and athletes

UNITED STATES NEWS

** EMS, fire, and police unions in New York are threatening legal action after the mayor lifted vaccine mandates for only entertainers and athletes. That is the word from ABC7 (March 25) which said the decision by Eric Adams has led to accusations of favoritism and a double standard. According to the news site, Adams says his approach will aid the city’s economy by bringing fans to stadiums and business to local stores. Emergency services unions, however, have dismissed the explanation, saying they also want fired anti-vax workers compensated and re-hired. To date, some 1,400 employees have been terminated due to COVID dictates. Labor reps for teachers and corrections officers, meanwhile, are supporting the call.