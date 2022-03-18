** UK medics in Manchester soon forced to sanitize own ambulances after contract with cleaning company ends

** UK paramedics in Manchester may have to clean their own ambulances following calls after their service decided to end a $3 million pound contract with a cleaning company. That is the word from The Bristol Post (Helena Vesty/Ashley Summerfield/March 18) which said practitioners with the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are now worried that the loss of the cleaning company could increase response times. According to the news site, the pandemic measure had seen EMS units cleaned at hospitals while medics registered patients and did paperwork. Along with taking longer to get to emergencies, paramedics say the move will deep six morale by virtually eliminating breaks after traumatic emergencies. Cleaning services will end April 1st.