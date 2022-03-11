** Military search and rescue chopper crashes in Gander, Newfoundland; 2 crew members in hospital

CANADA NEWS

** A Thursday afternoon crash of a Newfoundland military search and rescue chopper in Gander has seen two crew members sent to hospital. CP 24 (March 10) said the mishap, involving a CH-149 from 9 Wing Gander, occurred during hovering manoeuvres at the city airport. According to the news site, four other crew were treated and released from hospital. A spokesman for the air force declined to specify the nature of the crew members’ injuries. A photo of the crashed aircraft, meanwhile, shows it lying on its side without a tail. Air authorities are now investigating.