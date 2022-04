by In

New York, New York – FDNY union president blasts mayor’s vaccine mandate double standard for first responders

Battle Creek, Michigan – EMS, firefighters, and police to benefit from new ALERT program

Hartford, Connecticut – Ambulance company agrees to $600,000 settlement

Ferndale, Pennsylvania – Overdose victim bit paramedic

Lancaster, Pennsylvania – EMT shortage affecting Midstate, training program hopes to bring in more workers

Avon, UK – Fire crews oppose plans to work with paramedics