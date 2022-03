by

Calgary, Alberta – Province doubles funding for STARS air ambulance

Medicine Hat, Alberta – Horses helping treat PTSD in veterans and first responders

Columbus, Ohio – Firefighters, EMTS, paramedics to receive $1,000 bonus for work during pandemic

Milligan, Alabama – Man arrested for DUI in crash with ambulance

Hucknall, UK – Man sexually assaulted female paramedics as they fought to save his life

Queensland, Australia – Man attacks medics, steals ambulance