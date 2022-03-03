Lethbridge, Alberta – Province looking for input on the future of EMS in Alberta

Hastings County, Ontario – Arbitration ahead for paramedics, Hastings County

Osceola County, Florida – Former EMT says she was let go because of her hair colour

Atlanta, Georgia – Metro Atlanta governments scramble to keep 911 dispatchers amid high turnover

Olympia, Washington – New bill seeks to recognize 911 dispatchers as first responders

Adelaide, South Australia – Domestic assault victim had to be taken to hospital in police car after ambulance delay, off-duty paramedics say