by In

Lancaster, Pennsylvania – Columbia man fired cop’s gun during struggle inside ambulance

Fox Valley, Wisconsin – Three bills address EMS reimbursement and PTSD in first responders

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – OKC ambulances could get help from firefighters in emergency transport

Covington, Virginia – Police officer killed in Monday’s shooting served as a Marine and Roanoke area EMT

Chicago, Illinois – Private ambulance companies see 40% turnover

Sumner County, Tennessee – Paramedic charged for stealing ambulance drugs for himself

Adelaide, South Australia – Third person in two days dies waiting for an ambulance