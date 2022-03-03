by

Geneva, Ohio – EMS Chiefs Association says industry on brink of collapse

Washington, D.C. – Costco to end COVID-19 first responder hours across nation

Washington, D.C. – Local doctors, paramedics travel to Germany to help fleeing Ukrainians

Rochester, New York – City sends 3 ambulances to Ukraine

London, UK – Would-be paramedics hit with 27,500 pound bill to retrain for vital service

Adelaide, South Australia – SA ambulance union links deaths of two patients to delayed response times

Cape Town, South Africa – Police urge public to stop attacks on EMS crews