Geneva, Ohio – EMS Chiefs Association says industry on brink of collapse
Washington, D.C. – Costco to end COVID-19 first responder hours across nation
Washington, D.C. – Local doctors, paramedics travel to Germany to help fleeing Ukrainians
Rochester, New York – City sends 3 ambulances to Ukraine
London, UK – Would-be paramedics hit with 27,500 pound bill to retrain for vital service
Adelaide, South Australia – SA ambulance union links deaths of two patients to delayed response times
Cape Town, South Africa – Police urge public to stop attacks on EMS crews