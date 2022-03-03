by

Niagara, Ontario – Niagara EMS worker says they’ve become shiny targets for anger

Charlottetown, PEI – Ambulance company struggling to fill 9 vacancies

Boston, Massachusetts – New law limiting photo taking by first responders advances

Craven County, North Carolina – First responder who called his work family “Home”, dies suddenly at 36

Gateway, Florida – Retired paramedic/firefighter pushes to amend law requiring CPR training in schools

Adelaide, South Australia – Patient’s heart stopped while ramped outside hospital, union says