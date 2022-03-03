Calgary, Alberta – Alberta Health Union calls for more staff, better treatment, not ambulances
Airdrie, Alberta – City experienced 200+ EMS truck shutdowns from 2019 to 2021
Cleveland, Ohio – Dispatch releases recordings from EMS unit stuck in snow with critical patient
College Station, Texas – Surprise ambulance bill pushes family to call for change to Texas law
Goodyear, Arizona – Man accused of stealing ambulance identified
Franklin Parish, Louisiana – Woman arrested after stealing ambulance, high speed chase through multiple parishes
Victoria, Australia – Home births cancelled at short notice due to state’s ambulance crisis