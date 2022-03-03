by In

Hastings County, Ontario – Paramedics reject tentative contract agreement

Nelson, BC – Local first responders take cold plunge for Special Olympics BC

Ottawa, Ontario – No Ottawa ambulances available for more than 15 straight hours at end of December

Buckeye, Arizona – Short staffed prison concern for ambulance crew

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Retired paramedic’s light bulb helps first responders find peoples’ homes quicker

Auckland, New Zealand – St. John paramedics juggling record number of patients as Omicron cases surge

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedic left to run hospital