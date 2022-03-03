by In

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedics called to 13 suspected overdoses in 4 day period; police issue public safety alert

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Ambulance funding deal between Winnipeg, Manitoba could be in place soon

Thetis Island, BC – First purpose built marine ambulance in BC waters a valuable commodity

Lewes, Delaware – Paramedic sentenced after pleading guilty to selling fake vaccine cards

Rochester, New York – Services to be held for 3 soldiers killed in medical evacuation helicopter crash

San Diego, California – Governor honors veteran paramedic/firefighter who died last month from COVID-19

Birkenhead, UK – Nan punched paramedic in the face while ten out of ten drunk