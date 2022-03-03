by In

Honolulu, Hawaii – 6 city ambulances out of service awaiting repairs, putting stress on emergency fleet

Dallas, Texas – No charges filed against former paramedic who kicked mentally ill man

Ocala, Florida – Program has paramedics proactively check on patients

Montgomery County, Kentucky – Fire/EMS is one of the first in the state to get mobile ultrasound device

Wales, UK – Welsh Ambulance Service working to establish the full sequence of events after man dies after four hour ambulance wait

Victoria, Australia – Victorian ambulance system in crisis