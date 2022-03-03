March 8, 2022
Wawa, Ontario – Local paramedic injured in collision

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – EMSA fired dozens of employees last year despite worsening ambulance wait times

Drexell Hill, Pennsylvania – Neighbors who helped after medical helicopter crashed honored

Allentown, Pennsylvania Paramedic in need of life saving kidney transplant

Tasmania, Australia – TAS ambulances unregistered for 16 hours

New South Wales, Australia – NSW Health Care Complaints Commission warns public of man with fake ambulance pretending to be paramedic

Adelaide, South Australia – Paramedics ordered to stop defacing ambulances with chalk messages

