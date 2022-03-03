by In

Calgary, Alberta – EMS investment a good start, but not enough, says paramedic union

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedic union, province at odds over emergency call staffing

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Paramedic starts long road to recovery after collision

Plainville, Connecticut – Man allegedly kicked medic, tried punching police officer

Charlotte County, Florida – EMS lieutenant demoted for delayed response

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Fire department debuts new emergency response system for 911 calls