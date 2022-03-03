Calgary, Alberta – Alberta’s response times have worsened from the start of the pandemic
Los Angeles, California – EMTs protest in downtown for better treatment, higher wages
Tampa Bay, Florida – With paramedics in short supply, Polk County offers $8,000 bonus, training with EMTs
New York, New York – New FDNY dispatch system crashed three times in six months
Sunderland, UK – North East Ambulance staff attacked 552 times in a year
Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance statistics show SA ramping cut by almost half in last four months