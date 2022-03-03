by In

Calgary, Alberta – Alberta’s response times have worsened from the start of the pandemic

Los Angeles, California – EMTs protest in downtown for better treatment, higher wages

Tampa Bay, Florida – With paramedics in short supply, Polk County offers $8,000 bonus, training with EMTs

New York, New York – New FDNY dispatch system crashed three times in six months

Sunderland, UK – North East Ambulance staff attacked 552 times in a year

Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance statistics show SA ramping cut by almost half in last four months