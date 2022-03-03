by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Hamilton councillors fret over $1 million hike for paramedics

Washington, D.C. – Former DC Fire & EMS Chief passes away

Langhorne, Pennsylvania – Man arrested for assaulting paramedic inside hospital

West Memphis, Arkansas – Trainee EMT hit and killed by 18-wheeler while helping at crash on interstate

Stafford Township, New Jersey – EMTs start shift to find ambulance ransacked and robbed

Savannah, Georgia – First responders push back against Mayor’s accusations of slow response to deadly shooting

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Program assists first responders with trauma treatment