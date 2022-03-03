Hamilton, Ontario – Hamilton councillors fret over $1 million hike for paramedics
Washington, D.C. – Former DC Fire & EMS Chief passes away
Langhorne, Pennsylvania – Man arrested for assaulting paramedic inside hospital
West Memphis, Arkansas – Trainee EMT hit and killed by 18-wheeler while helping at crash on interstate
Stafford Township, New Jersey – EMTs start shift to find ambulance ransacked and robbed
Savannah, Georgia – First responders push back against Mayor’s accusations of slow response to deadly shooting
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Program assists first responders with trauma treatment