Prince George’s County, Maryland – Driver of ambulance struck patient in January, fire department says

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Legislative auditor suggests more oversight of Minnesota ambulance services

Phoenix, Arizona – New mental health center opens in AZ; hopes to treat first responders

Portland, Oregon – Impaired driver hits ambulance head-on

Valparaiso, Indiana – First responders train to treat wounded K-9s

Cleveland, Ohio – EMS captains to rally asking “Where’s Our Money?”

London, UK – Ambulance staff experiencing horrific abuse and attacks, NHS warns