** New York EMT killed in wrong way crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York EMT from Croton-on-Hudson died early Sunday morning in a wrong way crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The Daily Voice (Jerry DeMarco/February 7) said the 2:40 a.m. mishap played out with the SUV driven by Aristan Garandeau, 22, hitting a 2016 Toyota Avalon. According to the newspaper, Garandeau was on the wrong side of the parkway at the time. Police say they do not know why he was out of his lane and are continuing to investigate. Garandeau, who worked with Ossining Ambulance, had previously toiled with Cortlandt Ambulance and with Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Funeral services are pending. The other driver, meanwhile, Brendan Seabrook, 27, also died in the crash.