** FDNY EMT charged in driving death of teacher

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the driving death of a schoolteacher May 18, 2021. That is the word from 1010 Wins (Brian Brant/February 22) which said Tariq Witherspoon, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday. According to the news site, Witherspoon stands accused of being behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce around 12:45 a.m. when he struck and killed Matthew Jensen, 58. He then fled the scene. Along with criminally negligent homicide, Witherspoon has been tagged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and excessive speed. He remains in jail pending the posting of a $75,000 bond or $15,000 cash. His next court date is April 27th.