** Scottish medic in UK injured in ambulance/car crash Tuesday; medevaced to hospital

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Scottish Ambulance Service paramedic is recovering in Ninewells Hospital after being airlifted there following an ambulance/car collision in Freuchie, Cupar Tuesday morning. The Daily Record (Naina Bhardwaj/February 16) said the 10:30 a.m. highway mishap on the A92 occurred as the EMS unit was en route to an emergency call. Following the crash, a second ambulance was dispatched to respond to the original call. There is no word on the current condition of the medic or the extent of his injuries. Police continue to investigate.