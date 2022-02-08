** Arizona EMT/firefighter killed in off duty accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Arizona’s public safety community is mourning the loss of one of their own after Globe firefighter/medic Timothy Jacob Haas died Sunday while off duty. CBS 5 (Alexis Cortez/February 7) said Haas, who had worked Fire/EMS for six years, was killed in an unspecified accident. According to the news site, Haas worked with the Tri-City Fire District. A procession was held this morning from Florence to Globe to escort his body home. Funeral services are pending. A specific cause of death has not yet been released