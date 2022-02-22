** North Carolina EMT dies while responding to call

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A North Carolina EMT from Craven is dead after dying while on a call Saturday. The Sun Journal (Keith Byers/February 19) said Joe Grady, 28, who was a full time medic with CarolinaEast EMS and an on-call one for two other services, died around 4 p.m. while responding with Fort Barnwell EMS. According to the newspaper, Grady was found unconscious in the back of the prehospital rig after he went to the vehicle to retrieve equipment for an in-home patient assessment. Resuscitation attempts were immediately made but were unsuccessful. Grady was remembered by colleagues as a charismatic and humble man. A cause of death has not yet been released. Funeral services are pending.