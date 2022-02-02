** Two South African paramedics shot at their station

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A pair of Durban area paramedics were shot and wounded at their station this morning, after a robber jumped a perimeter fence in the early morning hours. The Times (Nivashni Nair/ February 2) said the incident, which took place around 2:30 a.m. played out with the man shooting a paramedic, 55, in the abdomen after the latter resisted handing over his cellphone. Several other practitioners then arrived on scene, scuffling with the man before he then shot a second paramedic, 58, in the chest. The gunman, minus his weapon, then fled the scene. A spokesman for the service said it is expected that both medics will survive. There is no word on whether or not a suspect has been apprehended yet.