Arizona looking at new bill to penalize medics who dissuade patients from going to hospital

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Arizona lawmaker in Phoenix has introduced a proposed bill aimed at preventing EMTs and paramedics from discouraging patients who want to go to the hospital. That is the word from 12 News (Joe Dana/February 14) which said the potential statute introduced by Democratic Rep Amish Shah, who is also a doctor, was introduced to the state House’s Health and Human Services Committee yesterday. According to the news site, critics say the bill would create more red tape for fire departments, though specifics were not given. Potential penalties for providers violating the law were also not specified. A spokesman for the Phoenix Fire Public Affairs Division, meanwhile, said medics followed established protocol on when to transport patients.