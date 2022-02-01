** Mississippi ambulance crashes into house, bursts into flames

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Saturday accident in Mississippi in which the driver of a Simpson County ambulance crashed into a house may have been caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel. That, at least, is the possibility being dangled by WLBT (Holly Emery/January 31) which quoted the home owner as saying he was told falling asleep or a driver black-out likely prompted the mishap. According to the news site, the early morning incident saw the ASAP Ambulance rig shift the home’s foundation and barrel into the living room. John Ates said he and his family were asleep around 2:30 a.m. when the prehospital unit made its appearance and then burst into flames. Ates said although ASAP Ambulance has paid to put his family up in a hotel for 3 days, they have been given no explanation for the accident’s cause.