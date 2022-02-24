** US Navy corpsman in California withdraws from plea deal in shooting death of fellow corpsman

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California US Navy medic from Camp Pendleton, accused in the 2019 shooting death of a fellow medic, has pulled out of a plea deal. That is the word from 10 News (Jennifer Kastner/February 22) which said HM2 Edmond Maebane has now been arraigned on involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges. According to the news site, Maebane apparently declined to proceed with the plea deal after meeting with the case’s judge. He and several others have been charged in relation to the death of HM3 Michael De Leon who died after a Russian roulette game went wrong while the men were at a corpsmen drinking party. De Leon’s family said the providers lied about their involvement in the death, initially leading investigators to believe it was a suicide. To date, two people have been convicted pertaining to the incident.