** Alleged killer of New York EMT still awaiting trial 5 years after arrest

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Five years after a New York EMT was run over and killed by her own ambulance the alleged killer still has not yet gone to trial. That is the word the New York Daily News (Ellen Moynihan/February 9) which said a Bronx judge Wednesday ordered still another psychiatric evaluation for Jose Gonzalez, 30. Gonzalez stands accused in the death of Yadira Arroyo. He allegedly hijacked her EMS unit and ran her down March 16, 2017. To date, more than 50 hearings have taken place in the case over a period of 59 months. Gonzalez’ choice to appoint a new lawyer will likely slow matters further. Charges include murder, manslaughter, and robbery. Arroyo’s union spokesman Oren Barzilay, meanwhile, said the delays are indicative a failing justice system.