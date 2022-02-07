** Michigan man pleads guilty in driving death of paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Michigan man from Grand Traverse County has pleaded guilty in the October 25th driving death of a paramedic. WPBN (Trevor Drew/WGNU/February 4) said Justin Greene, 27, enter his plea Friday. He was convicted of driving under the influence causing death. A second charge of reckless driving causing death is expected to be dropped at his April 1st sentencing. According to the news site, the crash played out with Greene’s car hitting the car of paramedic Mike Trailer, 66, as he waited for the driver in front of him to make a turn. Trailer, who worked EMS for 40 years, died at the scene.