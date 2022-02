** Michigan man pleads guilty in driving death of paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Michigan man from Grand Traverse County has pleaded guilty in the October 25th driving death of a paramedic. WPBN (Trevor Drew/WGNU/February 4) said Justin Greene, 27, enter his plea Friday. He was convicted of driving under the influence causing death. A second charge of reckless driving causing death is expected to be dropped at his April 1st sentencing. According to the news site, the crash played out with Greeneā€™s car hitting the car of paramedic Mike Trailer, 66, as he waited for the driver in front of him to make a turn. Trailer, who worked EMS for 40 years, died at the scene.