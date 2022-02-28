** Bronx FDNY EMT allegedly attempts to strangle sister

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York police in The Bronx arrested a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Friday for allegedly attempting to strangle his teenage sister. The Bronx Times (Jason Cohen/February 25) said David Delorbe, 22, who has not yet been arraigned, apparently attacked his 17-year-old sibling around 2:24 a.m. Once police arrived on scene, the girl refused medical attention. Police, meanwhile, have put out a public call for information about the incident.