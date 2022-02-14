** Ambulance/snowmobile accident in Minnesota leads to death of man

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Minnesota man from St. Louis County is dead after the snowmobile he was on collided with an ambulance Saturday. That is the word from Fox21 (Alexandra Burnley/February 13) which said the afternoon accident occurred when the snowmobile crossed in front of the EMS unit as it was headed to a medical call around 3:30 p.m. According to the news service, medics immediately attempted to treat the man; however, he died at the scene. The ambulance occupants, meanwhile, were not injured.