** Elderly UK fall patient waits in pain 7 ½ hours for ambulance

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** EMS brass in Devon have egg on their face after an 88-year-old man in excruciating pain had to wait seven and a half hours for an ambulance to arrive. The BBC (February 4) said the incident began around midnight January 25th when Derek Painter fell down the stairs. According to the news service, his elderly wife called three times for an ambulance and was eventually told not to call anymore. South Western Ambulance Service spokesman Will Warrender apologized for the delay, saying patient handover times at hospitals are straining prehospital resources. He said medics are working very hard to reach the neediest patients in the most timely manner.